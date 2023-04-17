Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,330 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 78,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

