Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 49,352 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Match Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

