Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 59,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

