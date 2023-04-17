New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

