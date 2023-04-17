New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,788 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $85.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

