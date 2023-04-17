New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 28,582 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 76,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

