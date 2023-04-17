New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $120.05 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

