New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $221.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

