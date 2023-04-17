New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.05 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.