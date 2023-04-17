New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,078 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

