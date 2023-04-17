New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 553 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.80.

NYSE RE opened at $359.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

