New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

