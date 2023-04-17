New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AR stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
