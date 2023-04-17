New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 484,141 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

