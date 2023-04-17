New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 60,820 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

