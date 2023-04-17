New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 117,500 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $137,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after buying an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.