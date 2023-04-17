New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of XPO worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

