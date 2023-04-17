New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,021 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 5,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $255,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $48.68 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

