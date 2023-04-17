New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Livent worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

