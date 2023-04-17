News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in News were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 289.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 36.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

