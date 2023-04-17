NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NRG opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

