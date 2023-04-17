ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.03 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

