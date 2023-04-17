O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $892.27 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $896.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $817.67.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

