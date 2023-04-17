Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

