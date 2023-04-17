Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,440,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,830,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.