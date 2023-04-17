Peoples Bank OH Has $3.25 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

