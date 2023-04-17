PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,939.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 275,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

