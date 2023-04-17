ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RMD opened at $224.56 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,610,668. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.