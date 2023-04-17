Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

