Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.76) to GBX 5,380 ($66.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

