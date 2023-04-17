Riverstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 122,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.