RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.