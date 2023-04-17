SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,937,000 after buying an additional 102,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,849,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $258.53 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.14.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

