Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $52.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

