Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.