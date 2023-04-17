Signaturefd LLC Buys 122 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

