Signaturefd LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 310,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 47,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

