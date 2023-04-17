Signaturefd LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Stock Down 1.9 %

PHI opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

PLDT Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.