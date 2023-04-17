Signaturefd LLC Has $242,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

