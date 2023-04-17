Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

