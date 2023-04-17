Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

