Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $439.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.99. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

