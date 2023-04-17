Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $203.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

