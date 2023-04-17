Signaturefd LLC Sells 264 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.00 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
