Signaturefd LLC Sells 880 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $17,541,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

PHM opened at $60.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.