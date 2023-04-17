Signaturefd LLC Sells 938 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.