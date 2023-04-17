Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lowered by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $107.56 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

