SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 104,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $135.85 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

