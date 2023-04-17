Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,054 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

