Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,112 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 637,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

